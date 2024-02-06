MRV Banks scores high on national performance ranking

A Southeast Missouri bank has achieved top honors again in a performance ranking by California risk management firm CB Resource Inc.
MRV Banks, headquartered in Ste. Genevieve with two Cape Girardeau locations, placed third on the $500 million to $999 million peer group for the fourth quarter of 2023.
The company was graded against 54 peer banks across several categories: asset growth, return on average assets, return on average equity, net interest margin, efficiency ratio, non-performing assets, non-interest-nearing deposits and non-interest income.
"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition for the third consecutive quarter, a testament to our unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation," Doug Watson, president and chief executive officer of MRV Banks, said in a news release.
MRV Banks, founded in 2007, has five locations across Cape Girardeau, Ste. Genevieve, St. Charles and Festus.
The bank has 72 employees and assets of just over $733 million.
