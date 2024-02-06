All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessFebruary 27, 2023
MRV Banks rated No. 1
MRV Banks — with two branches in Cape Girardeau and one each in St. Genevieve, Festus and St. Charles, Missouri — has earned a top fourth quarter 2022 ranking from Irvine, California-based CB Resource Risk Management and Planning. MRV is ranked No. 1 out of 544 CB Resource-assessed peer group institutions nationally, which have assets between $500 million and $1 billion...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian file

MRV Banks — with two branches in Cape Girardeau and one each in St. Genevieve, Festus and St. Charles, Missouri — has earned a top fourth quarter 2022 ranking from Irvine, California-based CB Resource Risk Management and Planning.

MRV is ranked No. 1 out of 544 CB Resource-assessed peer group institutions nationally, which have assets between $500 million and $1 billion.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Rankings are based on key performance indicators: Asset Growth, ROAA, ROAE, Net Interest Margin, Efficiency Ratio, NPAs, Non-Interest Bearing Deposits and non-interest Income.

MRV, headquartered in St. Genevieve, Missouri, has 66 employees in its five branches, and reports nearly $672 million in assets.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 1
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a sta...
BusinessSep. 30
Wall Street sets more records to close a winning September a...
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safegu...
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebra...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
BusinessSep. 29
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
BusinessSep. 29
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
BusinessSep. 29
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
BusinessSep. 29
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
BusinessSep. 27
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
BusinessSep. 27
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
Investing in Financial Literacy: Why teaching kids about money matters more than ever
BusinessSep. 27
Investing in Financial Literacy: Why teaching kids about money matters more than ever
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy