MRV Banks rated No. 1

MRV Banks — with two branches in Cape Girardeau and one each in St. Genevieve, Festus and St. Charles, Missouri — has earned a top fourth quarter 2022 ranking from Irvine, California-based CB Resource Risk Management and Planning.

MRV is ranked No. 1 out of 544 CB Resource-assessed peer group institutions nationally, which have assets between $500 million and $1 billion.