MRV Banks rated No. 1

MRV Banks — with two branches in Cape Girardeau and one each in St. Genevieve, Festus and St. Charles, Missouri — has earned a top fourth quarter 2022 ranking from Irvine, California-based CB Resource Risk Management and Planning.
MRV is ranked No. 1 out of 544 CB Resource-assessed peer group institutions nationally, which have assets between $500 million and $1 billion.
Rankings are based on key performance indicators: Asset Growth, ROAA, ROAE, Net Interest Margin, Efficiency Ratio, NPAs, Non-Interest Bearing Deposits and non-interest Income.
MRV, headquartered in St. Genevieve, Missouri, has 66 employees in its five branches, and reports nearly $672 million in assets.
