MRV Banks promotes Pam Hopkins

Pam Hopkins has been promoted by MRV Banks to senior vice president/senior administrative officer.
Hopkins has been with Ste. Genevieve-based MRV for more than 16 years and has 42 total years of banking experience.
In addition to its headquarters, MRV also has two locations in Cape Girardeau, plus single branches in Festus and St. Charles, Missouri.
MRV, founded in 2007, is privately held.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.