MRV Banks opening second branch on Mount Auburn Road

The new branch offers full-service lobby and drive-through banking features. The branch's hours are 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Fridays. The branch manager is Hayley Morton.

In addition to the South Mount Auburn Road branch, MRV Banks has branches at 1505 N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, as well as branches in Festus, Missouri, and Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, which is the bank's home office.

