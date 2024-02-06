All sections
BusinessJune 28, 2021

MRV Banks opening second branch on Mount Auburn Road

MRV Banks is opening a second Cape Girardeau branch effective this week. The new branch, at 101 S. Mount Auburn Road, is in a building that was the formerly location of Cape County Bank, followed by Regions Bank. It has been occupied by MRV Banks for the past year and a half to house various internal bank functions...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
MRV Banks' new branch at 101 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau openeed this week with lobby and drive-through services.
MRV Banks' new branch at 101 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau openeed this week with lobby and drive-through services.

MRV Banks is opening a second Cape Girardeau branch effective this week.

The new branch, at 101 S. Mount Auburn Road, is in a building that was the formerly location of Cape County Bank, followed by Regions Bank. It has been occupied by MRV Banks for the past year and a half to house various internal bank functions.

The new branch offers full-service lobby and drive-through banking features. The branch's hours are 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Fridays. The branch manager is Hayley Morton.

In addition to the South Mount Auburn Road branch, MRV Banks has branches at 1505 N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, as well as branches in Festus, Missouri, and Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, which is the bank's home office.

