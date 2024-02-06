MRV Banks hires Megan Cattoor

Megan Cattoor of Cape Girardeau has been hired by MRV Banks as director of marketing and public relations.
Cattoor, with 15 years advertising experience, will oversee and develop internal and external marketing efforts for the Ste. Genevieve, Missouri-based bank.
Founded in 2007, MRV has two locations in Cape Girardeau and single branches in Ste. Genevieve, Festus and St. Charles, Missouri
