MRV Banks hires Bonner

Brandi Bonner has been hired as a new card services operations specialist for MRV Banks.
Bonner has more than six years' experience in the banking industry.
MRV Banks has two locations in Cape Girardeau and one branch each in Ste. Genevieve, Festus and St. Charles, Missouri.
