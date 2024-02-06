MRV Banks gets recognition

MRV Banks, with two branches in Cape Girardeau and one each in St. Genevieve, Festus and St. Charles, Missouri, has earned a second quarter 2022 top ranking from Irvine, California-based CB Resource Risk Management and Planning.

MRV is ranked No. 13 out of 550 CB Resource-assessed peer group institutions nationally, which have assets between $500 million and $1 billion, earning the bank a top 10% rating.