MRV Banks gets recognition

MRV Banks, with two branches in Cape Girardeau and one each in St. Genevieve, Festus and St. Charles, Missouri, has earned a second quarter 2022 top ranking from Irvine, California-based CB Resource Risk Management and Planning.
MRV is ranked No. 13 out of 550 CB Resource-assessed peer group institutions nationally, which have assets between $500 million and $1 billion, earning the bank a top 10% rating.
Rankings are based on key performance indicators: Asset Growth, ROAA, ROAE, Net Interest Margin, Efficiency Ratio, NPAs, Non-Interest Bearing Deposits, and Non-interest Income.
MRV, headquartered in St. Genevieve, has 62 employees in its five branches and reports nearly $873 million in assets.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.