BusinessAugust 22, 2022
MRV Banks gets recognition
MRV Banks, with two branches in Cape Girardeau and one each in St. Genevieve, Festus and St. Charles, Missouri, has earned a second quarter 2022 top ranking from Irvine, California-based CB Resource Risk Management and Planning. MRV is ranked No. 13 out of 550 CB Resource-assessed peer group institutions nationally, which have assets between $500 million and $1 billion, earning the bank a top 10% rating...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
MRV has earned a top second quarter rating from CB Resource Risk Management and Planning.
MRV has earned a top second quarter rating from CB Resource Risk Management and Planning.

MRV Banks, with two branches in Cape Girardeau and one each in St. Genevieve, Festus and St. Charles, Missouri, has earned a second quarter 2022 top ranking from Irvine, California-based CB Resource Risk Management and Planning.

MRV is ranked No. 13 out of 550 CB Resource-assessed peer group institutions nationally, which have assets between $500 million and $1 billion, earning the bank a top 10% rating.

Rankings are based on key performance indicators: Asset Growth, ROAA, ROAE, Net Interest Margin, Efficiency Ratio, NPAs, Non-Interest Bearing Deposits, and Non-interest Income.

MRV, headquartered in St. Genevieve, has 62 employees in its five branches and reports nearly $873 million in assets.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

