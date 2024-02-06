MRV Bank to celebrate Pensel before retirement

MRV Banks will celebrate Debbie Pensel and her 37 years in the banking industry with an all-day retirement celebration from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the branch's Cape Girardeau North location, 1505 N. Mount Auburn Road Snacks will be available and the public is invited.

