MRV Bank earns national ranking

A new report published last week has ranked MRV Banks among the nation's top 100 "best performing" community banks in 2020 with assets below $3 billion.
The report, released by S&P Global Market Intelligence, analyzed more than 4,000 banks and credit unions in order to determine its list of top financial institutions.
MRV Banks, headquartered in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, with additional locations in Cape Girardeau and Festus, Missouri, was ranked 41st on S&P Global's list of top banks with assets under $3 billion based on several metrics, including net interest margins, revenue growth, leverage ratios and ROATCE (return on average tangible common equity).
Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, MRV Banks had total assets as of Dec. 31 of $521 million. MRV was among 10 Missouri institutions to be included on the list and one of only two in Southeast Missouri. The other was People Community Bank in Greenville in Wayne County, which was ranked 42nd.
