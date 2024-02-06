Moving to Missouri - latest trends

If someone from the Sunflower State leaves Kansas to live elsewhere in the United States, the choice most commonly made is to migrate to next door Missouri, said stacker.com.
A total of 20,685 Kansans moved into the Show Me State in 2019, making it the top domicile destination for those departing the state, according to the most recent figures available from the Census Bureau.
Conversely, 27,065 left Missouri for Kansas in the same year.
The U.S. is considered a mobile country but the rate of departure and relocation has slowed.
In 2019, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence since the Bureau began tracking migration statistics in 1947. Nationally, just 9.3% of Americans moved between 2019 and 2020.
During the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s, a much as 20% of the U.S. population moved each year.
For more information, go to the link: https://stacker.com/missouri/where-people-missouri-are-moving-most
