All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessOctober 23, 2023

Motor fuel prices still falling, diesel rising in Missouri

Motor fuel prices continue to fall as Halloween approaches despite global tensions and the uncertainty in oil markets often created by such turmoil. The national average price for a gallon of gas fell 9 cents in the past week to $3.55 on Saturday, Oct. 21, dropping to $3.23 in Missouri...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian file

Motor fuel prices continue to fall as Halloween approaches despite global tensions and the uncertainty in oil markets often created by such turmoil.

The national average price for a gallon of gas fell 9 cents in the past week to $3.55 on Saturday, Oct. 21, dropping to $3.23 in Missouri.

Show Me State prices are down 6 cents in the past week and down 41 cents since 30 days ago. In late October 2022, the average price for Missouri gas was 21 cents higher at $3.43.

"While gas prices are falling about a penny a day, that feels like a glacial pace," AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said. "The oil market is watching to see if the war between Israel and Hamas widens, so the price is stuck at a rather elevated price in the mid-$80s per barrel. This, in turn, is slowing the decline in gas prices."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

County averages Saturday (AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.08;
  • Perry: $3.17;
  • Scott: $3.27.

City price ranges Saturday (GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.89 (cash only) to $$3.19;
  • Jackson: $2.99 to $3.29;
  • Perryville: $3.15 to $3.19;
  • Scott City: $3.19.

Missouri diesel is going the other direction as prices have risen over the last month.

The heavier weight fuel cost $4.26 on average Saturday, up 16 cents in the past week and up 4 cents over a month's time. One year ago, diesel cost $5.04 in Missouri.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 17
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
BusinessNov. 16
Federal Reserve economist predicts slow but steady economic ...
BusinessNov. 16
The Pickleball Factory announces new partnership with Major ...
BusinessNov. 15
Stock market today: Wall Street tumbles as the 'Trump bump' ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Passing the Torch: How family businesses transcend generations.
BusinessNov. 15
Passing the Torch: How family businesses transcend generations.
Sponsored: Setting a new standard in financial planning and wealth management
BusinessNov. 15
Sponsored: Setting a new standard in financial planning and wealth management
Mo Collins speaks on using technological innovation's second wave in business, entrepreneurship at SEED Symposium
BusinessNov. 15
Mo Collins speaks on using technological innovation's second wave in business, entrepreneurship at SEED Symposium
Sponsored: Arnold Insurance marks more than 50 years of service in Southeast Missouri
BusinessNov. 14
Sponsored: Arnold Insurance marks more than 50 years of service in Southeast Missouri
The balancing act: How six couples thrive in marriage and business
BusinessNov. 14
The balancing act: How six couples thrive in marriage and business
Crowley: The importance of family business
BusinessNov. 13
Crowley: The importance of family business
Bitcoin neared $90,000 in a new record high. What to know about crypto's post-election rally
BusinessNov. 12
Bitcoin neared $90,000 in a new record high. What to know about crypto's post-election rally
Sponsored: The Pickleball Factory brings industry-leading technology to Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 12
Sponsored: The Pickleball Factory brings industry-leading technology to Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy