Motor fuel prices still falling, diesel rising in Missouri

Motor fuel prices continue to fall as Halloween approaches despite global tensions and the uncertainty in oil markets often created by such turmoil.
The national average price for a gallon of gas fell 9 cents in the past week to $3.55 on Saturday, Oct. 21, dropping to $3.23 in Missouri.
Show Me State prices are down 6 cents in the past week and down 41 cents since 30 days ago. In late October 2022, the average price for Missouri gas was 21 cents higher at $3.43.
"While gas prices are falling about a penny a day, that feels like a glacial pace," AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said. "The oil market is watching to see if the war between Israel and Hamas widens, so the price is stuck at a rather elevated price in the mid-$80s per barrel. This, in turn, is slowing the decline in gas prices."
Missouri diesel is going the other direction as prices have risen over the last month.
The heavier weight fuel cost $4.26 on average Saturday, up 16 cents in the past week and up 4 cents over a month's time. One year ago, diesel cost $5.04 in Missouri.
