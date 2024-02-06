All sections
October 16, 2023

Motor fuel prices lower despite Israel attacks

War in the Middle East has to date not resulted in higher prices at U.S. gas pumps, according to data compiled by auto club federation AAA. On Saturday, Oct. 14, the average U.S. price for a gallon of regular fell to $3.60, while in Missouri, consumers saw petrol fall 12 cents in the past week to $3.29 on average...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian file

War in the Middle East has to date not resulted in higher prices at U.S. gas pumps, according to data compiled by auto club federation AAA.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, the average U.S. price for a gallon of regular fell to $3.60, while in Missouri, consumers saw petrol fall 12 cents in the past week to $3.29 on average.

"As long as (the Israel vs. Hamas) war does not spread to include more countries in the region, the effect on the oil market will remain muted," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesman. "Here in the U.S., there are now nine states with some county gas averages below $3 a gallon, and this number will likely increase in the coming weeks."

Domestic pump prices maintained their daily decline despite the uncertainty rippling through the oil market in the days since Hamas forces attacked Israel.

Oil prices rose a few dollars per barrel last week but Russia continues as a significant oil producer, while Israel and the Palestinian territories are not, AAA reported.

Lowest average statewide price in the U.S. Saturday was $3.07 in Georgia, while the most expensive continues to be in California with $5.63.

California has its own blend of gasoline and a carbon management program that charges refiners for emitting pollution. This reality plus the lack of interconnected pipelines that states such as Missouri have keeps pump prices the highest in America's most populous state.

County averages Saturday (AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.17;
  • Perry: $3.17;
  • Scott: $3.31.

City price ranges Saturday (GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.99 (cash only) to $3.29;
  • Jackson: $2.99 to $3.29;
  • Perryville: $3.15 to $3.29;
  • Scott City: $3.09 to $3.29.

Missouri diesel on Saturday could be purchased for $4.10, down 6 cents in a week. A year ago, the average price for the heavier weight fuel was $4.96.

