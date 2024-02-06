Motor fuel prices lower despite Israel attacks

War in the Middle East has to date not resulted in higher prices at U.S. gas pumps, according to data compiled by auto club federation AAA.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, the average U.S. price for a gallon of regular fell to $3.60, while in Missouri, consumers saw petrol fall 12 cents in the past week to $3.29 on average.

"As long as (the Israel vs. Hamas) war does not spread to include more countries in the region, the effect on the oil market will remain muted," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesman. "Here in the U.S., there are now nine states with some county gas averages below $3 a gallon, and this number will likely increase in the coming weeks."

Domestic pump prices maintained their daily decline despite the uncertainty rippling through the oil market in the days since Hamas forces attacked Israel.

Oil prices rose a few dollars per barrel last week but Russia continues as a significant oil producer, while Israel and the Palestinian territories are not, AAA reported.

Lowest average statewide price in the U.S. Saturday was $3.07 in Georgia, while the most expensive continues to be in California with $5.63.