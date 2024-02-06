Motor fuel cost falling

Pump prices continue to slide as autumn enters its third full week.

Nationally, the price of motor fuel fell Monday, Oct. 9, more than a dime in the last week to $3.70 per gallon.

In Missouri, the statewide average is off 13 cents in the last seven days to $3.38. A year ago, Missourians paid $3.47.

Slack demand and the falling cost of oil to $82 per barrel are credited with the decline.

"Drivers are finally seeing some relief at the pump as the seasonal swoon picks up momentum," AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said. "At least one state has locations selling gas below $3 a gallon, and we should begin to see more states join in over the next few weeks."

Most expensive petrol in the U.S. continues to be in California with a statewide average of $5.80.