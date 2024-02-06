Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser

Financial adviser Cheryl Mothes started working at Edward Jones in Jackson in 1999 and is celebrating her 25th anniversary with the company with coworkers and clients.
"Joining Edward Jones 25 years ago was the right decision. There's been nothing more rewarding than working together with my clients over the years and setting the financial path that helps them live their best lives," Mothes said in a news release. "I've built so many wonderful relationships that inspire me to continue serving my clients and this community."
Mothes has been recognized by the Edward Jones firm as being among the group’s top financial advisers. Her office is at 2820 E. Jackson Blvd.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.