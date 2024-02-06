All sections
BusinessOctober 14, 2024

Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser

Cheryl Mothes marks 25 years with Edward Jones, celebrating her journey as a top financial advisor in Jackson.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Cheryl Mothes
Cheryl Mothes

Financial adviser Cheryl Mothes started working at Edward Jones in Jackson in 1999 and is celebrating her 25th anniversary with the company with coworkers and clients.

"Joining Edward Jones 25 years ago was the right decision. There's been nothing more rewarding than working together with my clients over the years and setting the financial path that helps them live their best lives," Mothes said in a news release. "I've built so many wonderful relationships that inspire me to continue serving my clients and this community."

Mothes has been recognized by the Edward Jones firm as being among the group’s top financial advisers. Her office is at 2820 E. Jackson Blvd.

