Mother, daughter prepare to open Christian bookstore

A new Christian bookstore is coming to Cape Girardeau.
Amy Woodall plans to open The Next Chapter Christian Bookstore on Feb. 11 at 1707 N. Kingshighway, Suite 104. She and her husband have owned a landscaping business for more than 20 years, but this will be her first time operating a brick-and-mortar store.
“I really thought this was a great little area. Lots of traffic,” Woodall said.
She and her daughter, Kaelyn, had been at another bookstore without a large Christian selection, and Kaelyn suggested they start their own.
“We talked about it and prayed about it, and we decided to do this. … We just go by trust and faith,” Woodall said.
The store will sell Bibles, Bible study materials, Christian living and fiction books, candles, jewelry and apparel. The Woodalls built most of the store's furniture, such as bookshelves and a checkout stand, themselves. They will work the store as a family.
Customers can shop in the store or through an online website where they can order books for pickup or shipping. Events at The Next Chapter will include local author signings.
The bookstore will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.