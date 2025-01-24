All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJanuary 26, 2025

Mother, daughter prepare to open Christian bookstore

Amy Woodall and her daughter Kaelyn are set to open The Next Chapter Christian Bookstore in Cape Girardeau on Feb. 11. The store will offer a range of Christian books and gifts and will host local author events.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Amy Woodall (left) and her daughter Kaelyn brainstormed opening a Christian bookstore to service the Cape Girardeau area. Woodall will open The Next Chapter Christian Bookstore on Feb. 11.
Amy Woodall (left) and her daughter Kaelyn brainstormed opening a Christian bookstore to service the Cape Girardeau area. Woodall will open The Next Chapter Christian Bookstore on Feb. 11.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

A new Christian bookstore is coming to Cape Girardeau.

Amy Woodall plans to open The Next Chapter Christian Bookstore on Feb. 11 at 1707 N. Kingshighway, Suite 104. She and her husband have owned a landscaping business for more than 20 years, but this will be her first time operating a brick-and-mortar store.

“I really thought this was a great little area. Lots of traffic,” Woodall said.

She and her daughter, Kaelyn, had been at another bookstore without a large Christian selection, and Kaelyn suggested they start their own.

“We talked about it and prayed about it, and we decided to do this. … We just go by trust and faith,” Woodall said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The store will sell Bibles, Bible study materials, Christian living and fiction books, candles, jewelry and apparel. The Woodalls built most of the store's furniture, such as bookshelves and a checkout stand, themselves. They will work the store as a family.

Customers can shop in the store or through an online website where they can order books for pickup or shipping. Events at The Next Chapter will include local author signings.

The bookstore will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessJan. 24
Wall Street edges back from its record
BusinessJan. 23
S&P 500 inches higher toward a record
BusinessJan. 22
Netflix and AI excitement have Wall Street flirting with an ...
BusinessJan. 21
Wall Street begins Trump's second term with gains

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Illinois man picks Cape Girardeau for new Teriyaki Madness location
BusinessJan. 20
Illinois man picks Cape Girardeau for new Teriyaki Madness location
Mercy Southeast adds Leigh Hampton to walk-in clinic
BusinessJan. 20
Mercy Southeast adds Leigh Hampton to walk-in clinic
Drury Hotels to open hotel in Pigeon Forge
BusinessJan. 20
Drury Hotels to open hotel in Pigeon Forge
Rising oil costs lead to higher gas prices
BusinessJan. 20
Rising oil costs lead to higher gas prices
Business licenses show diverse array of stores coming to Cape Girardeau
BusinessJan. 20
Business licenses show diverse array of stores coming to Cape Girardeau
Asian shares gain and bitcoin hits a record high ahead of U.S. inauguration
BusinessJan. 20
Asian shares gain and bitcoin hits a record high ahead of U.S. inauguration
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies toward its best week since Trump's election
BusinessJan. 17
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies toward its best week since Trump's election
Wall Street's momentum slows
BusinessJan. 16
Wall Street's momentum slows
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy