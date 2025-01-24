Mother, daughter prepare to open Christian bookstore

A new Christian bookstore is coming to Cape Girardeau.

Amy Woodall plans to open The Next Chapter Christian Bookstore on Feb. 11 at 1707 N. Kingshighway, Suite 104. She and her husband have owned a landscaping business for more than 20 years, but this will be her first time operating a brick-and-mortar store.

“I really thought this was a great little area. Lots of traffic,” Woodall said.

She and her daughter, Kaelyn, had been at another bookstore without a large Christian selection, and Kaelyn suggested they start their own.

“We talked about it and prayed about it, and we decided to do this. … We just go by trust and faith,” Woodall said.