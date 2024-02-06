Mortgage rates continue rising

Freddie Mac, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., said last week the 30-year fixed rate mortgage had climbed to 5.89%.
It is the third consecutive week mortgage rates have risen.
Realtor.com, a widely used industry resource, has announced an undisclosed number of layoffs are coming to the website, according to Inman News.
