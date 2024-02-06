Mortgage rate jumps again

Residential home mortgages will cost more to finance following a report Thursday, Oct. 27, showing the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has risen to the highest level in 20 years.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. (Freddie Mac) said the rate rose last week from 6.94% to 7.08%. The last time the 30-year FRM topped 7% was in April 2002. A year ago, the average rate was 3.14%.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.