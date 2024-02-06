All sections
BusinessAugust 2, 2021

Morning Star opens new corporate offices in Marquette Tower

Morning Star Behavioral Associates, a provider of behavioral health services for clients with developmental disabilities, has opened corporate offices at 338 Broadway, Suite 101, in Cape Girardeau. The move has allowed Morning Star to allocate additional treatment space to its 4,500-square-foot behavioral services practice two stories above its new corporate offices in the Marquette Tower building...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Morning Star Behavioral Associates, a provider of behavioral health services for clients with developmental disabilities, has opened corporate offices at 338 Broadway, Suite 101, in Cape Girardeau.

The move has allowed Morning Star to allocate additional treatment space to its 4,500-square-foot behavioral services practice two stories above its new corporate offices in the Marquette Tower building.

"As our organization continues to grow, it became necessary for us to acquire more space to house our administrative team," explained Lindsey Radcliffe, Morning Star co-founder and CEO, who said the move allowed the organization to add six private treatment rooms to accommodate pediatric and adult clients.

Morning Star's new corporate offices are in a space formerly occupied by Rooted Web.

Morning Star's services include reduction of problem behavior, communication via verbal language or a communication device, and social and life skills. More information is available online at www.morningstarbx.com or by calling (573) 225-6678.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

