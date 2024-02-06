Morning Star opens new corporate offices in Marquette Tower

Morning Star Behavioral Associates, a provider of behavioral health services for clients with developmental disabilities, has opened corporate offices at 338 Broadway, Suite 101, in Cape Girardeau.

The move has allowed Morning Star to allocate additional treatment space to its 4,500-square-foot behavioral services practice two stories above its new corporate offices in the Marquette Tower building.

"As our organization continues to grow, it became necessary for us to acquire more space to house our administrative team," explained Lindsey Radcliffe, Morning Star co-founder and CEO, who said the move allowed the organization to add six private treatment rooms to accommodate pediatric and adult clients.