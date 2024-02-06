Morning Star Behavioral accredited

Morning Star Behavioral Associates, which is planning to open a new clinic at 1 Main St. in Cape Girardeau, has announced it received a three-year accreditation from Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) on its first attempt.
Founded in 2016, Morning Star currently has a hybrid clinic serving the Missouri Bootheel, plus another in Kirkwood, Missouri.
