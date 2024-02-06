Morning chamber event to focus on Cape music scene

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce’s First Friday Coffee will be held from 7 to 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 at the Century Casino Event Center, 777 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau.
This month’s speakers are Jeff Rawson, Shawn Wood, Travis Tyson and Mike Renick. They will discuss building and maintaining a music scene in Cape Girardeau.
