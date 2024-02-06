All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessOctober 28, 2024

Morning chamber event to focus on Cape music scene

The Cape Girardeau chamber's First Friday Coffee on Nov. 1 will feature experts discuss building the local music scene.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The band Post Sex Nachos performs at Scout Hall in Cape Girardeau earlier this year. Scout Hall, 420 Broadway, is one of several indoor music venues in the city.
The band Post Sex Nachos performs at Scout Hall in Cape Girardeau earlier this year. Scout Hall, 420 Broadway, is one of several indoor music venues in the city.Southeast Missourian file

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce’s First Friday Coffee will be held from 7 to 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 at the Century Casino Event Center, 777 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

This month’s speakers are Jeff Rawson, Shawn Wood, Travis Tyson and Mike Renick. They will discuss building and maintaining a music scene in Cape Girardeau.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cousins from Cape Girardeau, Sikeston win national Cricket Wireless contest
BusinessOct. 28
Cousins from Cape Girardeau, Sikeston win national Cricket Wireless contest
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national forum
BusinessOct. 21
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national forum
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology specialist
BusinessOct. 21
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology specialist
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cuttings
BusinessOct. 21
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cuttings
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
BusinessOct. 21
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
BusinessOct. 21
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
BusinessOct. 19
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy