BusinessJune 10, 2024

Morning, afternoon, evening chamber events planned

Chambers of commerce in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Perryville will all hold one or more events this week. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Local chambers of commerce will host a variety of events and gatherings throughout the week.

  • Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its monthly Business After Hours event at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Fortify Building Solutions, 1616 E. Outer Road in Scott City.
  • The chamber's Women’s Impact Network luncheon is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Hubble Creek Venue, 1506 S. Farmington in Jackson. Tickets for this event are $25 and may be purchased on the chamber website. Panelists Chantelle Becking, Carisa Stark and Amy Ybarra will discuss embracing women in leadership roles.
  • Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a women-focused event of its own Thursday, June 13. The Women’s Network "Blowouts & Bubbly" open social will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the room. Hair Design Studio at 625 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. There are 12 blowout slots available and they can be reserved by calling (573) 576-0317. Younghouse Pop & Party will provide cocktails.
  • Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its monthly Coffee & Connections at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Robinson Event Center, 2411 Walters Lane in Perryville. Candidates for the upcoming Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election will speak at the event.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

