More women in truck driving today

According to San Francisco-based job website www.zippia.com, women comprise 15.7% of the estimated 690,000 truck drivers in the U.S. — and their numbers in the industry are growing.

Female involvement in trucking is steadily increasing, says www.truckinfo.net, with the number of female drivers and truck technicians — the latter of which help keep big rigs on the road — doubling over the past two decades.