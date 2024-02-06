All sections
BusinessFebruary 27, 2023
More women in truck driving today
According to San Francisco-based job website www.zippia.com, women comprise 15.7% of the estimated 690,000 truck drivers in the U.S. -- and their numbers in the industry are growing. Female involvement in trucking is steadily increasing, says www.truckinfo.net, with the number of female drivers and truck technicians — the latter of which help keep big rigs on the road -- doubling over the past two decades...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation
Submitted

According to San Francisco-based job website www.zippia.com, women comprise 15.7% of the estimated 690,000 truck drivers in the U.S. — and their numbers in the industry are growing.

Female involvement in trucking is steadily increasing, says www.truckinfo.net, with the number of female drivers and truck technicians — the latter of which help keep big rigs on the road — doubling over the past two decades.

"A major concern of the trucking industry has been the widely reported shortage of professional truck drivers, who play a vital role in the U.S. economy by safely transporting the nation's freight," reported the 2022 Women in Trucking Index.

