More truckers lose their rides because of marijuana violations

Marijuana violations have taken more than 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding to supply-chain disruptions, according to www.stacker.com.
As of April, 10,276 commercial vehicle drivers have tested positive for marijuana use, an increase of nearly one-third over the same month in 2021.
A total of 19 U.S. states, have legalized recreational marijuana and 37, including Missouri, permit it for medicinal purposes.
Stacker reported "even if a driver used marijuana or hemp-based products like CBD while off-duty in a state where such substances are legal, (truckers) could still be faced with a violation due to the Department of Transportation's zero-tolerance policy at the federal level."
A DOT handbook for commercial vehicle drivers reads, in part, "While states may allow medical use of marijuana, federal laws and policy do not recognize any legitimate medical use of marijuana. Even if a state allows the use of marijuana, DOT regulations treat its use as the same as the use of any other illicit drug."
The issue of sidelined truckers because of marijuana use only exacerbates an underlying general lack of men and women on the open road hauling cargo, reports Stacker.
American Trucking Associations reported in late 2021 the driver shortage had risen to an all-time high of 80,000.
President Joe Biden vowed in December to get more truck drivers by boosting recruitment efforts and fast-tracking commercial license permits.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.