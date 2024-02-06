More truckers lose their rides because of marijuana violations

Marijuana violations have taken more than 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding to supply-chain disruptions, according to www.stacker.com.

As of April, 10,276 commercial vehicle drivers have tested positive for marijuana use, an increase of nearly one-third over the same month in 2021.

A total of 19 U.S. states, have legalized recreational marijuana and 37, including Missouri, permit it for medicinal purposes.

Stacker reported "even if a driver used marijuana or hemp-based products like CBD while off-duty in a state where such substances are legal, (truckers) could still be faced with a violation due to the Department of Transportation's zero-tolerance policy at the federal level."