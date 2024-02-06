All sections
BusinessMarch 17, 2025

More travel brings about cheaper fuel

Gas prices have dropped despite increased travel, with 31 states seeing averages below $3 per gallon. Southern states enjoy the lowest prices, while the West Coast remains the most expensive.

Christopher Borro

Though warm weather and spring breaks drew more Americans out onto the open road, gasoline prices have fallen at the pumps over the past week.

Thirty-one states, including several in the regularly expensive northeast, have seen average gas prices fall below $3 a gallon. The national average has declined to $3.08, with Missouri’s even lower at just $2.79 per gallon.

As has been the case in the past, southern states have the absolute cheapest averages, with the likes of Kentucky, Mississippi and Texas experiencing average regular fuel prices of less than $2.70 a gallon.

The most expensive fuel can be found out west. Filling up in California, Hawaii and Washington can cost a driver an average of more than $4 per gallon.

Diesel prices are, as ever, more costly, with averages of $3.59 a gallon nationally and $3.23 per gallon in the Show-Me State.

County averages Monday (per AAA)

Bollinger: $2.77;

Cape Girardeau: $2.76;

Perry: $2.80;

Scott: $2.86.

Price ranges Monday (per GasBuddy)

Cape Girardeau: $2.62 to $2.85;

Jackson: $2.59 to $2.64;

Marble Hill: $2.76;

Perryville: $2.75 to $2.89;

Scott City: $2.89.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

