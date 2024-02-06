More price hikes likely for government insurance markets

Early moves by insurers suggest another round of price hikes and limited choices will greet insurance shoppers around the country when they begin searching for next year's coverage on the public markets established by the Affordable Care Act.

Insurance companies still are making decisions about whether to offer coverage for individuals next year on these markets, and price-increase requests are only starting to be revealed by state regulators.

But in recent weeks, big insurers such as Aetna and Humana have dropped out of markets or are saying they aren't ready to commit.

And regulators in Virginia and Maryland have reported early price-hike requests ranging from just under 10 percent to more than 50 percent.

Increases such as that probably will be seen in other states as insurers set prices to account for uncertain support from a federal government led by a new president who wants to scrap and replace the law, said Sabrina Corlette, a research professor at Georgetown Health Policy Institute.

"For the consumer, they're going to see big rate hikes," Corlette said.

Prices for this type of insurance already are being affected by evaporating competition.

With the latest departures, more than 40 percent of U.S. counties would have only one insurer selling coverage on their marketplaces for next year, according to data compiled by The Associated Press and the consulting firm Avalere. That assumes no other insurers leave and none step in by the time customers start shopping for coverage in the fall.

These state-based marketplaces, known as exchanges, were established by the Affordable Care Act as a place for customers to compare prices and buy coverage, often with help from income-based tax credits. They provided coverage for about 12 million people this year.

The idea was competition for customers would keep prices low. But insurers faced big losses in some markets, and they got less financial support from the government than expected. They've been raising prices and pulling out of some markets in response.