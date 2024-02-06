More lenient state laws could chill low-alcohol beer market

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Beer snobs are raising their mugs to a stronger brew in three states that once forbade grocers from selling anything but low-alcohol brands, and the changes could indirectly chill the industry in two others where such regulations remain.

Until October, Oklahoma grocery and convenience stores could stock beer with only up to 3.2 percent alcohol content -- considerably lower than even leading light beer brands. Liquor stores were able to sell stronger 8.99 percent beer but were prohibited from selling cold beer of any strength.

Voter-approved changes now allow stronger ales to be sold in Oklahoma grocery and convenience stores. And many of the changes are being adopted this year in the adjoining states of Colorado and Kansas.

The beer revolution will leave just two states -- Utah and Minnesota -- where only 3.2 percent beer may be sold in grocery and convenience stores. Beer industry observers say how lawmakers in those states react to the changes could determine whether the future of low-point beer in the U.S. is as flat as a week-old lager. Half of the nation's 3.2 beer market was in Oklahoma and an additional 20 percent was in Colorado.

"It is a dramatic drop," said Brett Robinson, president of Beer Distributors of Oklahoma, which represents some beer distributors in the state. "In Oklahoma now, beer is just beer. There is no more definition or classification."

Cans of spring seasonal Alpha Hive Double IPA are ready to be filled with beer Friday at COOP Ale Works in Oklahoma City. COOP Ale Works, which distributes in six states including Oklahoma and Kansas, has discontinued two of its three 3.2 percent brews. Sue Ogrocki ~ Associated Press

Oklahoma was the first of the nation's five 3.2-beer states to make the switch. That's ironic considering alcohol was illegal until voters repealed statewide prohibition in 1959 -- 26 years after Prohibition was repealed nationally.

"It was a long time coming," said Lisette Barnes, president of the Oklahoma Beer Alliance, a beer industry trade association. "It's refreshing. I think overwhelmingly people are excited about it. It's been a good thing for both industry and consumers."

As the market for "baby beer" continues to shrink, brewers must decide whether it's profitable to continue to make it -- a decision that could cause low-point beer supplies to dry up in Utah and Minnesota.

Anheuser-Busch, the world's largest beer producer, said it will work to meet the needs of consumers in 3.2 percent beer states even amid declining demand.

"While we will continue to produce 3.2 percent beer, regulatory and legislative changes in Oklahoma, Colorado and Kansas that affect demand for 3.2 percent beer will impact our national production," the company said in a statement in December.

Josh Yager transfers cans of F5, one of their most popular brews, from the production line Friday at COOP Ale Works in Oklahoma City. Sue Ogrocki ~ Associated Press

But some brewers are already cutting back on their 3.2 percent beer production. Oklahoma City-based craft brewer COOP Ale Works, which distributes in six states, including Oklahoma and Kansas, has discontinued two of its three 3.2 percent brews.