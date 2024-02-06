Monsanto asks Arkansas judge to halt state's herbicide ban

Dicamba has been around for decades, but problems arose over the past couple of years as farmers began to use it on soybean and cotton fields where they planted new seeds engineered to be resistant to the herbicide.

Because it can easily evaporate after being applied, the chemical sometimes settles on neighboring fields. The state earlier this year approved a temporary ban on the herbicide's sale and use, and has received nearly 1,000 complaints about dicamba this year.

The request to halt next year's ban was added to a lawsuit Monsanto filed last month over the board's decision in 2016 to prohibit the use of dicamba.

In its amended lawsuit filed Friday, the company argued the Plant Board exceeded its authority by banning dicamba and did not consider the financial effect on the state's farmers. Monsanto said it would ask the court to move quickly on its complaint and hoped the board would join in that request.

"This is all about having the newest technology available to growers so they can choose what products they wish to use to combat those difficult-to-control weeds," said Scott Partridge, the company's vice president of global strategy. "There's no reason to delay."

The company also challenged the makeup of the 18-member board, arguing a state law that gives private groups such as the state Seed Growers Association power to appoint members violates Arkansas' constitution.

Farmers also have complained about dicamba causing damage to their crops in other states, including Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Tennessee. The Environmental Protection Agency last month announced a deal with Monsanto and two other makers of dicamba herbicides, BASF and DuPont, for new voluntary restrictions on the weed killer's use.