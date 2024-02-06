Money musings

Nerd Wallet, in a message sent Saturday to subscribers, suggested it may be too soon to suggest America is "nearing the top of inflation mountain," acknowledging consumer costs are seeing "some degree of moderation," but noted "substantial" price increases were seen for food, rent and utilities in August.
Nerd Wallet writer Bill Bundrick, reminding readers of an expected 0.75% Fed rate hike Sept. 21, said "higher interest rates are the bitter pill we have to take to cure rising prices."
