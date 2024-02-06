Mondi schedules hiring activities to fill positions

Mondi Jackson LLC is recruiting up to 30 full-time employees to help accommodate significant growth at its location north of Jackson.

The company is hosting a pair of employment events later this month in Cape Girardeau where job seekers age 18 and older can learn about the available positions and talk with Mondi representatives about employment options with the company.

The sessions are scheduled from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. on May 24 and 26 at BOLD Marketing, 1922 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau.