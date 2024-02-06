Mondi schedules hiring activities to fill positions

Mondi Jackson LLC is recruiting up to 30 full-time employees to help accommodate significant growth at its location north of Jackson.
The company is hosting a pair of employment events later this month in Cape Girardeau where job seekers age 18 and older can learn about the available positions and talk with Mondi representatives about employment options with the company.
The sessions are scheduled from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. on May 24 and 26 at BOLD Marketing, 1922 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau.
Mondi team leaders will be available to answer questions about the Mondi work environment and representatives from the company's human resources staff will be on hand to discuss pay, benefits and flexible work schedule options.
In addition to being at least 18, potential Mondi employees must be eligible to work in the United States and must have at least a high school diploma or equivalent (GED).
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.