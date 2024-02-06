MoDOT's Southeast region operates with smaller staff

Mark Croarkin, district engineer of Missouri Department of Transportation's Southeast region, said Wednesday, Nov. 2, his Sikeston, Missouri-based office is operating with fewer people.
"We are down 39 people from the same time last year," said Croarkin, in remarks to the state Highways and Transportation Commission meeting at the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.
MoDOT's Southeast region is comprised of 25 counties, including Cape Girardeau, and the office's responsibility includes 16,169 miles of pavement.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.