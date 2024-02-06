MoDOT Southeast region information

Mark Croarkin, Southeast District Engineer for Missouri Department of Transportation, told a Nov. 2 state Highways and Transportation Commission meeting in Cape Girardeau that his 25-county district is the biggest MoDOT region in Missouri with a geographic region larger in area than nine U.S. states.
Croarkin also said Southeast District has the most bridges in the state, and noted that while the region possesses the richest farmland in the Show Me State, it is often difficult to build roads over what was formerly swampland.
