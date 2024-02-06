All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessNovember 28, 2022
MoDOT Southeast region information
Mark Croarkin, Southeast District Engineer for Missouri Department of Transportation, told a Nov. 2 state Highways and Transportation Commission meeting in Cape Girardeau that his 25-county district is the biggest MoDOT region in Missouri with a geographic region larger in area than nine U.S. states...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation
Mark Croarkin

Mark Croarkin, Southeast District Engineer for Missouri Department of Transportation, told a Nov. 2 state Highways and Transportation Commission meeting in Cape Girardeau that his 25-county district is the biggest MoDOT region in Missouri with a geographic region larger in area than nine U.S. states.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Croarkin also said Southeast District has the most bridges in the state, and noted that while the region possesses the richest farmland in the Show Me State, it is often difficult to build roads over what was formerly swampland.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Jackson chamber to hold trio of events
BusinessOct. 4
Stock market today: Dow rallies to a record after a blockbus...
BusinessOct. 2
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
BusinessOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
BusinessOct. 1
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
BusinessSep. 29
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
BusinessSep. 29
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
BusinessSep. 29
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy