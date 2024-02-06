All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessNovember 22, 2021

MoDOT Southeast District Bridge Building Competition awards to be virtual for second consecutive year

The 2021 Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) annual Bridge Building Competition award ceremony for the Southeast District — open to high school juniors and seniors — will be held virtually Dec. 9. It is the second consecutive year the awards event will not be held in-person...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A balsa wood bridge built by a student from Kelso School was chosen the most aesthetic model in the 2010 Missouri Department of Transportation's Bridge Building competition held at Cape West 14 Cine on Nov. 18, 2010, in Cape Girardeau.
A balsa wood bridge built by a student from Kelso School was chosen the most aesthetic model in the 2010 Missouri Department of Transportation's Bridge Building competition held at Cape West 14 Cine on Nov. 18, 2010, in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

The 2021 Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) annual Bridge Building Competition award ceremony for the Southeast District — open to high school juniors and seniors — will be held virtually Dec. 9.

It is the second consecutive year the awards event will not be held in-person.

Last year's event was moved online because of COVID concerns, but officials believe the virtual approach has shown itself to be preferable and will continue.

"The participating schools did a great job adjusting last year. We found the virtual format allowed schools more flexibility and even provided students an opportunity to share their hard work with their families," MoDOT senior highway designer Anita Clark said in a MoDOT news release.

The bridge competition challenges area students in MoDOT's Southeast District to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using limited materials with a goal of fostering an appreciation of STEM careers, particularly engineering, Clark added.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"The competition will conclude with a bridge breaking ceremony where the bridges will be put to the test," said Gretchen Hanks, MoDOT senior highway designer.

Prizes donated by area businesses and organizations will be awarded to the top bridge building winners.

In addition, MoDOT has partnered with five higher education institutions, including Southeast Missouri State University, to offer high school seniors interested in civil engineering up to $10,000 in scholarships.

Those who wish to watch the virtual awards event are invited to visit the bridge competition website at https://www.modot.org/bridge-competition on Dec. 9.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 21
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national f...
BusinessOct. 21
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology s...
BusinessOct. 21
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cut...
BusinessOct. 21
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
BusinessOct. 21
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
BusinessOct. 19
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
BusinessOct. 18
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
BusinessOct. 13
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy