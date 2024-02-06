The 2021 Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) annual Bridge Building Competition award ceremony for the Southeast District — open to high school juniors and seniors — will be held virtually Dec. 9.

It is the second consecutive year the awards event will not be held in-person.

Last year's event was moved online because of COVID concerns, but officials believe the virtual approach has shown itself to be preferable and will continue.

"The participating schools did a great job adjusting last year. We found the virtual format allowed schools more flexibility and even provided students an opportunity to share their hard work with their families," MoDOT senior highway designer Anita Clark said in a MoDOT news release.

The bridge competition challenges area students in MoDOT's Southeast District to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using limited materials with a goal of fostering an appreciation of STEM careers, particularly engineering, Clark added.