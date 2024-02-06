MoDOT 'roundabout' benefits

Roundabouts, reported a Missouri Department of Transportation flyer, "reduce driver delay by allowing motorists to yield rather than stop and can also handle higher traffic volumes, especially at intersections with many left turns."

MoDOT traffic engineers were present last week in Cape Girardeau County for a public meeting to explain the finer points of an estimated $2 million planned roundabout for Highway 25 and Route K in Gordonville, with anticipated completion by December 2023.