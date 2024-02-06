All sections
BusinessDecember 12, 2022

MoDOT 'roundabout' benefits

Roundabouts, reported a Missouri Department of Transportation flyer, "reduce driver delay by allowing motorists to yield rather than stop and can also handle higher traffic volumes, especially at intersections with many left turns." MoDOT traffic engineers were present last week in Cape Girardeau County for a public meeting to explain the finer points of an estimated $2 million planned roundabout for Highway 25 and Route K in Gordonville, with anticipated completion by December 2023...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Missouri Department of Transportation's Andy Meyer, seated facing camera, explains the benefits of a planned Highway 25/Route K roundabout to a resident Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Gordonville Elementary School. Groundbreaking for an estimated $2 million roundabout project is expected in summer 2023.
Missouri Department of Transportation's Andy Meyer, seated facing camera, explains the benefits of a planned Highway 25/Route K roundabout to a resident Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Gordonville Elementary School. Groundbreaking for an estimated $2 million roundabout project is expected in summer 2023.

Roundabouts, reported a Missouri Department of Transportation flyer, "reduce driver delay by allowing motorists to yield rather than stop and can also handle higher traffic volumes, especially at intersections with many left turns."

MoDOT traffic engineers were present last week in Cape Girardeau County for a public meeting to explain the finer points of an estimated $2 million planned roundabout for Highway 25 and Route K in Gordonville, with anticipated completion by December 2023.

"While signalized intersections have 20 conflict points, or spots where vehicles could collide, roundabouts reduce the number to eight. Fewer conflict points, combined with slower speeds and calmer traffic, can translate into as much as 75% fewer crashes," the flyer continued.

The Gordonville project website may be accessed at www.modot.org/route25andk.

