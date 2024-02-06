Modest increase ahead for Social Security

Social Security Administration announced Thursday, Oct. 12, the entitlement program's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be 3.2% in 2024 — a much smaller figure than 2023's 8.7%, thanks to moderating inflation.
Beneficiaries will see their monthly payments increase by more than $50 on average starting in January.
The new COLA is well above the 2.6% average over the past two decades, but a basic fear remains for many older Americans, one expert said.
"The older consumer's dollar buys less than it did just a few years ago," said Mary Johnson, a Social Security and Medicare policy analyst.
