BusinessOctober 16, 2023

Modest increase ahead for Social Security

Social Security Administration announced Thursday, Oct. 12, the entitlement program's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be 3.2% in 2024 — a much smaller figure than 2023's 8.7%, thanks to moderating inflation. Beneficiaries will see their monthly payments increase by more than $50 on average starting in January...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Beneficiaries will see a 3.2% rise in monthly payments in 2024 according to a Thursday, Oct. 12, Social Security announcement.
Beneficiaries will see a 3.2% rise in monthly payments in 2024 according to a Thursday, Oct. 12, Social Security announcement.Jenny Kane ~ Associated Press, file

Social Security Administration announced Thursday, Oct. 12, the entitlement program's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be 3.2% in 2024 — a much smaller figure than 2023's 8.7%, thanks to moderating inflation.

Beneficiaries will see their monthly payments increase by more than $50 on average starting in January.

The new COLA is well above the 2.6% average over the past two decades, but a basic fear remains for many older Americans, one expert said.

"The older consumer's dollar buys less than it did just a few years ago," said Mary Johnson, a Social Security and Medicare policy analyst.

