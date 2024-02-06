Modest increase ahead for Social Security

The new COLA is well above the 2.6% average over the past two decades, but a basic fear remains for many older Americans, one expert said.

"The older consumer's dollar buys less than it did just a few years ago," said Mary Johnson, a Social Security and Medicare policy analyst.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.