Mobile food vendor submits business license application

A single applicant has submitted a business license application to the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department. Amy Burns of Sikeston applied for Fins and Feathers, a mobile food vendor preparing and selling food.
She already operates the service in several Southeast Missouri cities and, according to the application, has a planned opening date of Wednesday, Oct. 23.
