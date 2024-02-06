All sections
BusinessApril 15, 2024

Mobile food vendor submits business license application

Amy Burns of Sikeston applied for a mobile food vendor called Fins and Feathers, which she operates in several other Southeast Missouri municipalities. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

A single applicant has submitted a business license application to the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department. Amy Burns of Sikeston applied for Fins and Feathers, a mobile food vendor preparing and selling food.

She already operates the service in several Southeast Missouri cities and, according to the application, has a planned opening date of Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter.

Business

