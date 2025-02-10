All sections
BusinessFebruary 10, 2025

Mitchell Mortgage team to donate scholarship

Marnie Mitchell of Guild Mortgage will award a $3,000 scholarship to a Prodigy Leadership Academy student during a ribbon-cutting event.

Christopher Borro
Marnie Mitchell of Mitchell Mortgage Group will award a scholarship at a ribbon cutting ceremony for her business. She said she chose the recipient group, Prodigy Leadership Academy, because of how they impact students' lives.
Marnie Mitchell, loan officer for the Mitchell Mortgage Team at Guild Mortgage, described property ownership as a way to achieve the American Dream.

“I have a passion for home ownership, and the reason for that is because owning real estate is basically the foundational level of building generational wealth,” she said.

She has been in her 1200 N. Kingshighway office for some time, but only switched over to Guild Mortgage in November, saying it has a focus on community lending and its approach to helping new homeowners.

Mitchell is a Jackson Senior High School graduate with 31 years of mortgage experience. She works alongside a loan officer assistant, a loan processor, an underwriter and a Southeast Missouri State University business intern.

“We all are working together as a team from origination to closing. That’s really in the mortgage industry because it helps the loan officer to know what’s going to be acceptable … to close,” she said.

She will host a ribbon cutting for the move to Guild Mortgage at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13. During the event, she will present a Prodigy Leadership Academy student with a $3,000 scholarship.

This is possible, she said, because Guild Mortgage allows their teams to set up funds and donate portions of their profit to the community.

