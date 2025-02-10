Mitchell Mortgage team to donate scholarship

Marnie Mitchell, loan officer for the Mitchell Mortgage Team at Guild Mortgage, described property ownership as a way to achieve the American Dream.

“I have a passion for home ownership, and the reason for that is because owning real estate is basically the foundational level of building generational wealth,” she said.

She has been in her 1200 N. Kingshighway office for some time, but only switched over to Guild Mortgage in November, saying it has a focus on community lending and its approach to helping new homeowners.

Mitchell is a Jackson Senior High School graduate with 31 years of mortgage experience. She works alongside a loan officer assistant, a loan processor, an underwriter and a Southeast Missouri State University business intern.