BusinessDecember 27, 2021

Mitch Miller retires at Kohlfeld in Jackson

Mitch Miller has retired after 50 years with Kohlfeld Distributing in Jackson. Beginning in 1971 as a route sales driver, Miller served as an on-premise Sales Manager for the past 30 years.

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Mitch Miller
Mitch Miller

Mitch Miller has retired after 50 years with Kohlfeld Distributing in Jackson.

Beginning in 1971 as a route sales driver, Miller served as an on-premise Sales Manager for the past 30 years.

