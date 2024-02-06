Mitch Miller retires at Kohlfeld in Jackson

Mitch Miller has retired after 50 years with Kohlfeld Distributing in Jackson.
Beginning in 1971 as a route sales driver, Miller served as an on-premise Sales Manager for the past 30 years.
