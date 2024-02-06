All sections
BusinessJune 12, 2023

Missouri's low cost of living

Missouri has registered the fourth lowest cost of living in the U.S. for the first quarter of 2023, Missouri Economic Research and Information Center reported. Overall, the least expensive states for housing, groceries, utilities, transportation and health, in descending order from the least expensive, are Mississippi, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Alabama...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

Missouri has registered the fourth lowest cost of living in the U.S. for the first quarter of 2023, Missouri Economic Research and Information Center reported.

Overall, the least expensive states for housing, groceries, utilities, transportation and health, in descending order from the least expensive, are Mississippi, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Alabama.

Most expensive U.S. cost of living is found in Hawaii, with Massachusetts, California, New York and Alaska rounding out the top five costliest.

