Missouri's low cost of living

Missouri has registered the fourth lowest cost of living in the U.S. for the first quarter of 2023, Missouri Economic Research and Information Center reported.
Overall, the least expensive states for housing, groceries, utilities, transportation and health, in descending order from the least expensive, are Mississippi, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Alabama.
Most expensive U.S. cost of living is found in Hawaii, with Massachusetts, California, New York and Alaska rounding out the top five costliest.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.