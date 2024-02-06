Missouri 'unhealthy' at the holidays

Missouri is ranked near the bottom of states for holiday health, according to www.lifeextension.com/wellness.
Using eight metrics, Life Extension rated all 50 states in terms of the health of their citizens heading into the Christmas holiday season, and Missouri ranked No. 41.
The eight data points assessed include heart disease, heavy drinking and smoking rates; percentages of people who exercise and who eat fruits and vegetables daily; and those who report good mental health and good health overall.
The nation's healthiest states at the holidays, in ascending order from No. 5 through No. 1, are Hawaii, Maryland, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Utah.
The unhealthiest, in descending order from No. 46 to No. 50, are Kentucky, Mississippi, West Virginia, Arkansas and Louisiana.
