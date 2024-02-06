Missouri unemployment steady, markedly better than U.S. rate

Show Me State jobless rate for May was unchanged from the month before at 2.5%, and remains significantly better than the current 3.7% U.S. unemployment figure.
Missouri's unemployment has been at or below the national rate for more than eight years.
A year ago at this time, Missouri unemployment stood at 2.1%.
The most recently available figures for Missouri counties are for April, and in the three-county region, all outperformed the state numbers.
