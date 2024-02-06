All sections
BusinessJune 19, 2023

Missouri unemployment steady, markedly better than U.S. rate

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

Show Me State jobless rate for May was unchanged from the month before at 2.5%, and remains significantly better than the current 3.7% U.S. unemployment figure.

Missouri's unemployment has been at or below the national rate for more than eight years.

A year ago at this time, Missouri unemployment stood at 2.1%.

The most recently available figures for Missouri counties are for April, and in the three-county region, all outperformed the state numbers.

Locally

  • Cape Girardeau: 2.2%, down from 2.4% in March, but up from 1.6% in September.
  • Perry: 1.9%, a drop from 2.3% in March. April's number is the lowest since 1.7%, recorded in December.
  • Scott: 2.3%, declining from 2.6% in March.

