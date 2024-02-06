Missouri unemployment rate dips in December

Missouri's non-farm payroll employment increased by 16,700 in December, driving the state's unemployment rate down to 3.3% — a two-tenths of one percentage point decline from November.
Job gains were seen in both goods-producing and service-providing industries.
Recovery from COVID-19-related layoffs continued with a year-to-year increase of 77,600 jobs from December 2020 to December 2021.
