Missouri continues to post a lower unemployment rate than the nation as a whole.

The Show Me State's 3.8% September jobless rate, released last week, is a full percentage point lower than the U.S. employment figure of 4.8%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Seasonally adjusted, Missouri employment went up by 7,500 jobs in September, helping to push the overall unemployment numbers down by two-tenths of a percentage point, from 4.0% in August.

Year-to-year, Missouri gained 70,800 jobs since September 2020, continuing the state's recovery from COVID-19 related layoffs. Gains in service-providing industries, hit hard in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, paced the increase.