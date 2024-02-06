Missouri unemployment by the numbers

WalletHub, the online personal finance website, said Missouri boasted the biggest month-to-month decrease in unemployment from June to July among all 50 states, with 77,925 jobless last month compared to 84,911 in June.
Show Me State overall unemployment stands at 2.5% in July, the latest metric available, which is fourth lowest in the U.S.
Only Minnesota, New Hampshire and Vermont have lower jobless rates, at 1.8%, 2% and 2.1%, respectively.
The nation's worst unemployment rate, 5.2%, is in the District of Columbia, with Delaware posting the worst state jobless figure at 4.4%.
The U.S. jobless rate is currently 3.5%, down from its COVID-19 high of 14.7%, set in April 2020.
The nation gained 528,000 nonfarm payroll jobs in July, up from 398,000 in June.
