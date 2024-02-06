Missouri unemployment by the numbers

WalletHub, the online personal finance website, said Missouri boasted the biggest month-to-month decrease in unemployment from June to July among all 50 states, with 77,925 jobless last month compared to 84,911 in June.

Show Me State overall unemployment stands at 2.5% in July, the latest metric available, which is fourth lowest in the U.S.

Only Minnesota, New Hampshire and Vermont have lower jobless rates, at 1.8%, 2% and 2.1%, respectively.