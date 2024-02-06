Fitzpatrick, in his own news release, said the Soviet Kazakhstan-born Omarova "envisions restructuring America's financial system by centralizing power and shifting consumer deposits from private banks to the Federal Reserve. This is not someone we want in charge of regulating America's financial system."

According to reports, at least five moderate Democrats said last week they will oppose Omarova, making it unlikely she will win confirmation in an evenly split Senate.

