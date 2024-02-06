All sections
BusinessNovember 29, 2021

Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick signals his opposition to Biden currency nominee

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick has joined 20 of his peers in sending a letter to President Joe Biden opposing the nomination of Saule Omarova as U.S. comptroller of the currency, a position responsible for the regulation and monitoring of national banks...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, who opposes Saule Omarova's nomination to be U.S. comptroller of the currency, is seen at right touring VIP Industries' sheltered workshop Oct. 16, 2019, in Cape Girardeau. Barry Zerbe and Susan Wallis of VIP are to Fitzpatrick's left in the photo.
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, who opposes Saule Omarova's nomination to be U.S. comptroller of the currency, is seen at right touring VIP Industries' sheltered workshop Oct. 16, 2019, in Cape Girardeau. Barry Zerbe and Susan Wallis of VIP are to Fitzpatrick's left in the photo.Southeast Missourian file

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick has joined 20 of his peers in sending a letter to President Joe Biden opposing the nomination of Saule Omarova as U.S. comptroller of the currency, a position responsible for the regulation and monitoring of national banks.

The letter from the State Financial Officers Foundation calls on the White House to withdraw Omarova's name from the current confirmation process on Capitol Hill because of what the group calls the Cornell University law professor's "radical views."

Fitzpatrick, in his own news release, said the Soviet Kazakhstan-born Omarova "envisions restructuring America's financial system by centralizing power and shifting consumer deposits from private banks to the Federal Reserve. This is not someone we want in charge of regulating America's financial system."

According to reports, at least five moderate Democrats said last week they will oppose Omarova, making it unlikely she will win confirmation in an evenly split Senate.

