Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick has joined 20 of his peers in sending a letter to President Joe Biden opposing the nomination of Saule Omarova as U.S. comptroller of the currency, a position responsible for the regulation and monitoring of national banks.
The letter from the State Financial Officers Foundation calls on the White House to withdraw Omarova's name from the current confirmation process on Capitol Hill because of what the group calls the Cornell University law professor's "radical views."
Fitzpatrick, in his own news release, said the Soviet Kazakhstan-born Omarova "envisions restructuring America's financial system by centralizing power and shifting consumer deposits from private banks to the Federal Reserve. This is not someone we want in charge of regulating America's financial system."
According to reports, at least five moderate Democrats said last week they will oppose Omarova, making it unlikely she will win confirmation in an evenly split Senate.
