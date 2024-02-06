Missouri state student debt ranking

Student debt in Missouri on average ranks at No. 25 among U.S. states, according to www.stacker.com in its analysis of Federal Reserve of New York data.

Last week, President Joe Biden issued an executive order to forgive up to $10,000 in student debt for individuals with incomes below $125,000.

Missouri has 829,100 borrowers who owe an average of $35,095 each, good for the middle of the pack of all the states.