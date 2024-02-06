Missouri state student debt ranking

Student debt in Missouri on average ranks at No. 25 among U.S. states, according to www.stacker.com in its analysis of Federal Reserve of New York data.
Last week, President Joe Biden issued an executive order to forgive up to $10,000 in student debt for individuals with incomes below $125,000.
Missouri has 829,100 borrowers who owe an average of $35,095 each, good for the middle of the pack of all the states.
Before the presidential directive, the Show Me State had already been offering student loan forgiveness to some employees of government agencies or not-for-profit organizations.
Highest average debt per borrower is found in the District of Columbia and Maryland, which finished in the two top spots at averages of $53,769 and $42,543, respectively.
Lowest average debt is in South Dakota with an average student debt load of $28,218.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.