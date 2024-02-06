All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessAugust 29, 2022

Missouri state student debt ranking

Student debt in Missouri on average ranks at No. 25 among U.S. states, according to www.stacker.com in its analysis of Federal Reserve of New York data. Last week, President Joe Biden issued an executive order to forgive up to $10,000 in student debt for individuals with incomes below $125,000...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Mallory Westerman, of Chester, Illinois, poses for a photo May 18, 2020, in front of the Kent Library fountain on the Southeast Missouri State University campus. President Biden last week extended forgiveness, via executive order, on some owed student debt.
Mallory Westerman, of Chester, Illinois, poses for a photo May 18, 2020, in front of the Kent Library fountain on the Southeast Missouri State University campus. President Biden last week extended forgiveness, via executive order, on some owed student debt.Southeast Missourian file

Student debt in Missouri on average ranks at No. 25 among U.S. states, according to www.stacker.com in its analysis of Federal Reserve of New York data.

Last week, President Joe Biden issued an executive order to forgive up to $10,000 in student debt for individuals with incomes below $125,000.

Missouri has 829,100 borrowers who owe an average of $35,095 each, good for the middle of the pack of all the states.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Before the presidential directive, the Show Me State had already been offering student loan forgiveness to some employees of government agencies or not-for-profit organizations.

Highest average debt per borrower is found in the District of Columbia and Maryland, which finished in the two top spots at averages of $53,769 and $42,543, respectively.

Lowest average debt is in South Dakota with an average student debt load of $28,218.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 11
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by fact...
BusinessOct. 11
Wall Street rises to close its latest record-setting week as...
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Ribbon-cuttings celebrate two new businesses

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the dockworkers' strike. Here's how
BusinessOct. 2
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the dockworkers' strike. Here's how
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
BusinessOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
BusinessOct. 1
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
BusinessSep. 29
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy