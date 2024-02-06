Missouri State Fair posts attendance increase

Missouri State Fair witnessed a 2.5% year-to-year increase in attendees for the Aug. 10 through 20 fair for 2023, according to a joint release from Gov. Mike Parson and state fair director Mark Wolfe.

According to Parson and Wolfe, nearly 350,000 visitors came into the fairgrounds in Sedalia.

Carnival midway was a popular destination for fair guests, recording its second highest year for revenue with the first Saturday, Monday and Tuesday coming in as the biggest days on record.

Missouri director of agriculture Chris Chinn announced entry numbers were also encouraging with more than 25,500 livestock and competitive entries shown during the 11 days of the event.