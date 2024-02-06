Missouri real estate by the numbers

NAR said had the pace of production not dropped over the last two decades, there would be 5.5 million more homes in existence today.

The Chicago-based NAR said the United States would need to construct more than two million homes per year for the next 10 years in order to close the gap.

In Missouri, the homeownership rate is 72.2%. The homeowner vacancy and rental vacancy rates are 0.7% and 6.9%, respectively.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters.