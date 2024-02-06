Missouri rated 47th safest COVID state, says WalletHub

According to the personal finance website www.WalletHub.com, the Show Me State is 47th out of the nation's 50 states when it comes to its ranking of the safest states during the pandemic.
The data set used to cull the rating comes from analyzing rates of COVID transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations, deaths and the share of the eligible population being vaccinated.
Oklahoma ranked last in WalletHub's survey while Hawaii finished first
WalletHub's research said approximately 64% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Jan. 25, while just more that 55% of Missourians have been fully vaccinated.
