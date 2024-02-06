Missouri ranks in lower tier of state salaries

Missouri ranks No. 34 out of the nation's 50 states when it comes to average annual salary and hourly wages, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data compiled July 17 by Forbes Advisor.

Show Me State's average salary for 2023, BLS data show, is $54,520 and average wage is $26.21.

The information is unweighted, meaning the BLS report makes no allowance for Missouri's lower cost-of-living expenses compared to the top three earning states of Massachusetts, New York and California.