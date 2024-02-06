Missouri ranks high for retirement

Missouri is being recognized for being one of the best U.S. states for retirement.
Forbes magazine rates the Show Me State third, behind No. 1 New Hampshire and No. 2 Montana, as "states people are moving to for retirement."
Missouri was ranked favorably because of its comparatively low cost of living.
Additionally, the state — with major industries including aerospace, food processing, chemicals, printing/publishing, electrical equipment and beer — boasts a AAA rating on its general obligation debt from Moody's Investor Service.
WWW.Bankrate.com lists Missouri fourth in its list of best retirement states — behind Georgia, Florida and Tennessee, praising the state's affordability and moderate climate.
